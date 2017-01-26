  1. Home
Alicia Keys celebrates birthday with new song

    IANS | Los Angeles

    January 26, 2017 | 02:33 PM
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys (Photo: AFP)

Singer Alicia Keys celebrated her 36th birthday by releasing a new song, That's what's up.

Keys turned a year older on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On the three-minute track, which was likely produced by her husband Swizz Beatz, Keys begins with a Bible verse "You want me to give you a testimony about my life".

Later on, Keys sings: "Time and time you've lifted me up/Lord knows you'll never let me down, now that's what's up."

The track comes with an accompanying video that features Keys in a white robe and towel.

She walks around her bedroom before stepping into a bathtub full of bubbles while singing the song. Towards the end of the video the singer is seen sipping a glass of red wine. 

