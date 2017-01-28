Alia, Varun to appear on 'Koffee With Karan'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be guests in the fifth season of filmmaker Karan Johar's popular talk show "Koffee With Karan".



Varun on Friday took to Twitter to share a few photographs of himself along with Karan and Alia from the set.



Varun and Alia, who made their Bollywood debut with Karan's film "Student Of The Year", will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya".



"Badri Karan Johar aur dulhania (bride) 'Koffee With Karan' special episode. When class meets mass," Varun captioned the image.



This will be the second time the two will be seen appearing on the show. Alia appeared on the first episode of the fifth season of the popular TV show along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while Varun came along with actor Arjun Kapoor.