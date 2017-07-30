Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar would honour Himachal’s youngest pradhan Jabna Chauhan for her efforts on cleanliness and against drug abuse in her panchayat, Tharjoon in Mandi district.

Her efforts had already won her accolades at state and national level.

“I have been invited to Akshay Kumar’s event at Gurgaon on 4 August where I would be felicitated for my efforts on cleanliness and against drug abuse,” Jabna Chauhan (22) told The Statesman.

The Bollywood actor would organize event in Gurgaon to promote his upcoming film, ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ which is based on a real life story wherein a woman had left her in-law’s house as there was no toilet in the house.

Chauhan said during the event, Akshay would also discuss the works that were undertaken by her after she got elected as Pradhan of Tharjoon Gram Panachayat in Chachyot block of Mandi district.

Only two women are invited for the Bollywood actor’s event in Gurgaon for promotion of his upcoming film.

One is Anita Narre of Jeetudhana village in Madhya Pradesh who had became a celebrity after she left her husband after the marriage in 2011 as her in-laws didn’t have a toilet at their house.

And Jabna Chauhan is the second person who would attend the upcoming film’s promotional event at Gurgaon.

Jabna Chauhan had started her mission to aware locals about the ill effects of alcohol and tobacco products abuse after getting elected as Pradhan in 2016 at the age 22.

She contacted all 5 Mahila Mandal groups in the Panchayat and even formed a group of local youth.

She convinced the locals to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner for closing liquor vend in the area.

Her efforts after prolonged discussions between the members of Tharjoon Gram Panchayat and its residents had led to passing of a resolution in February this year to ban sale and consumption of liquor and tobacco products from 1 March 2017.

The campaign then spread to other panchayat of district Mandi and it led to ban on liquor and tobacco products in around 15-20 panchayats.

Chauhan had also won the district level award of Best Pradhan and her panchayat was adjudged first in district in terms of cleanliness.

Chauhan’s efforts were recognized by the state government and she was felicitated for it by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

She was also the member of delegation to national level function of women panchayat representatives at Gandhinagar in Gujarat in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also participated. Chauhan was conferred Citation Letter for her outstanding efforts during the event held on International Women's Day.