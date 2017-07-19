Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' leaked before its release?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has reportedly been leaked online for illegal downloads well before its release.

If reports are to be believed, the pirated version of the film is being shared by people. Makers of the film Neeraj Pandey and Viacom 18 Motion Picture have filed a complaint with the Crime Branch.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the satirical comedy, has been weaved in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The film focuses on making people aware of sanitisation and abolition of open defecation in public vicinity.

According to media reports, a pen drive containing the full movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, was found at a gym in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala. The police are on their toes to ensure there aren’t any illegal copies of the film floating in the market.

Besides Akshay, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan, Khushboo Sawan, and is scheduled to release on 11 August 2017.