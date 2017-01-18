Putting an end to speculations that his upcoming movie 'Crack' had been shelved, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has said that the Neeraj Pandey film is definitely going to happen.

"Friends, please don't believe everything you hear in the media. Film-making is an art & sometimes takes longer than expected! #CRACKWILLHAPPEN," Akshay tweeted.

After 'Special 26' and 'Baby', Neeraj Pandey will be directing Akshay for the third time in 'Crack'.

The critically acclaimed director will soon start writing the script and commence shooting thereafter.

The film is set to hit the theatres around Independence Day this year.

Pandey is an ace film-maker who has directed and produced critically acclaimed and box office hits like MS Dhoni, A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby and Rustom among others.