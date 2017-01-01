Aishwarya Dhanush's next a biopic on Paralympian Thangavelu

Filmmaker Aishwarya Dhanush Rajinikanth's next Tamil directorial will be a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, and it was announced on Sunday to coincide with the New Year.

Titled "Mariyappan", the film will throw the spotlight on the life of the 21-year-old high jumper from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

In 2016 Summer Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro, Mariyappan won gold for India in high jump in T-42 category.

The film's first look poster was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, and he wrote on his Twitter page: "Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu, our very own national hero. All the best Aishwarya."

The film will have music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Velraj and dialogues by filmmaker Raju Murugan.

The poster also revealed that the film will be simultaneously shot in English as well.