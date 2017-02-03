After Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan strengthens his team

He delighted his fans with his impressive performance in his recent release Kaabil. But rumours have been doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan has parted ways with his team.

Hrithik, however, took to Twitter to silence everyone. Setting the record straight, the actor wrote, "Contrary 2 d rumours I hv not parted ways with my management team led by @afsarzaidi".

"They (@afsarzaidi n team) hv been part of my journey since last 10 years n dey continue to propel the growth of HRX with renewed strength," the actor clarified

Talking about the course of action taken, he said, "Regarding endorsements, I have teamed up with Kwan and together we build from here on."

In Kaabil, as Rohan Bhatnagar, the actor delivered a powerful performance. Not only has Hrithik bagged critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of a visually challenged man, but also has struck a chord with the audience by his delighting screen presence.