Adele: An enchanting artist

Adele, synonymous with a voice so powerful that could lead you through heartbreak and salvation, a songstress that has the power to bewitch one into a trance with her heart wrenching melodies and ballads. An artist, like no other, Adele has always shown maturity and grace beyond her age.

The power that she possesses on her listeners, only a true musician can demand. And the perfect score of five for five at the 59th Grammy Awards proved once again, that there is just one Adele, like no other. Sweeping nearly all the top categories of the awards, the queen of pop seems to be back after a long hiatus.

As she performed tribute to George Michael, Adele gave a class on humility and poise as she requested to start her performance once again after a rather off-key start to the ode.

If this wasn’t enough of grace, while accepting the Album of the Year Award for 25 said that she shouldn’t really be accepting the award as Beyoncé who was in the running in the same category for her ‘Lemonade’ album is the real winner for her, saying the Lemonade album is so monumental and so well thought out.

With the recent wins at the Grammys Adele became the first artist in the history of the Grammys to have swept of the top three categories twice totaling the number of Grammy Awards to 15.

Born Adele Laurie Blu Adkins it was sometime in the year 2007 that the English singer was noticed soon after the release of her first album 19 and after a chart topping success and an equally successful second album 21 steered her career to the pinnacle where very few could have dared to reach at such a young age.

Known for her power packed vocals and a style unique to her the fresh sound of her album has always appealed to her fans. Her heart wrenching renditions and vulnerable yet powerful side to the artistry makes her one of a kind.