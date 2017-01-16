Year’s biggest blockbuster Dangal, a film based on the life of Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Geeta Phogat, is receiving heartwarming response from the audience even after four weeks of its release.

Icing on the cake, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan portraying Geeta’s father, who trains her for the wrestling sport, has received love and warmth from the fans nationwide.

Although the biopic depicts the sheer tale of struggle faced by Geeta and her family, there was one scene of Aamir that left everyone in the theatre emotion-stricken. It is a scene where Aamir playing Mahavir Phogat, wrestles with Geeta, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to test her skills.

The bout was filmed on a backdrop of a situation, where Geeta had to wrestle with her old age father to prove her techniques, she learnt during the training at the National camp in Patiala, are better than what she learnt earlier from Mahavir.

The audience unanimously believes that it was one of the finest acted scenes ever by Aamir.