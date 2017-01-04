Aamir Khan’s Dangal is tax free in Delhi

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' tax free in the national capital for promoting sports.

“Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by Aamir Khan,” Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter.

Based on the life of Commonwealth Gold medalist wrestler Geeta Phogat, 'Dangal' entered the Rs.100 crore club within the first week of its release. It is already tax free in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In a bid to reach out to maximum viewers, Aamir had applied for a tax redemption before the release of the film.