Hindi Medium is an upcoming Hindi film, a Tseries & Maddock Films presentation, written by Zeenat Lakhani, directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar. It will feature Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Very recently, Khan visited Kolkata to promote the film, in which he plays a Punjabi businessman from Chandni Chowk and Qamar as his wife. They’re a Hindi speaking couple who do their best to get their child admitted in an English medium school.

This is a light-hearted romantic film about a young couple in Delhi, who aspire to move into society’s upper crust. The story deals with the trials and tribulations of a family that tries to break the air tight compartments of our society.

“How this family realises their mistake while trying to get their daughter’s admission is something which keeps us intrigued. It’s truly a slice of life comedy based in the heartland of our country. We are confident about how the film has shaped up and sure that the audience will love it too since it has the potential,” said Vijan.

The genre is something so relatable that viewers will surely feel like they’re a part of the film. Qamar did everything to convince that she’s a Delhi girl. She took special lessons to learn the dialect for her role in the film. Also, she went street shopping in the most famous streets and visited social places where most youngsters go to hangout to observe them and understand their body language, attitude and behaviour.

When she was asked on how the experience was to be a full-fledged Delhi-ite she said, “It wasn’t easy for me to learn the dialect, simply because I usually speak in a typical Urdu lehja, like aap, hum, and tum. Also, the way Delhi girls are so bold and confident, it was a really nice thing to see. I enjoyed playing a North Indian girl.”

Hindi Medium has Khan playing a sari shop-owner. We heard about a scene in the film where his salesman is not able to convince one of his rich customers, Khan despite being the owner of the shop decides to do the selling himself. He is a method actor from National School of Drama and thus even though it was just a scene in the film, he actually learnt how to wear a sari to make it look authentic!

It has several impressive soundtracks.

The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar while lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya and Kumaar. Amar Mohile has given the background score. Song “Ek Jindari”, which is the climax song of the film, features Khan with 50 kids from Katputli colony in Delhi. These kids are magicians, snake charmers, acrobats, singers, dancers, actors and musicians. They are also world’s largest community of street performers. This song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and marks the Bollywood ? singing debut of Tanishka (Sachin’s daughter).

Khan has never really featured in a romantic song before but “Hoor” shows the journey of a couple in love sung by Atif Aslam. The film is all set to release on 19 May.