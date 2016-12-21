Documentary to be made on Jolie-Pitt's relationship

Canadian writer Ian Halperin is planning to make a documentary about former star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage.

One of the main focuses of the 52-year-old filmmaker's documentary will be that the two had been estranged for more than a year before they announced their divorce in September 2016, reported The Wrap.

Halperin has confirmed that the report that he is working on the documentary, is accurate.

The Canadian investigative journalist and filmmaker has written several exposes about celebrities, including Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson and Celine Dion: Behind the Fairytale.

He also directed and produced a documentary about Jackson in 2010 titled Gone Too Soon.