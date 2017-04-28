100 poor kids get free tickets to Bieber's gig

As many as 100 underprivileged children will get to attend Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber's maiden concert here for free.



A special lounge will be created to host children, who don't have the resources to purchase a ticket for Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour, organised by White Fox India.



The lounge will accommodate close to 100 children who will be given complimentary food and beverage apart from the best viewing to the May 10 show.



The most expensive ticket - worth Rs 75,000 -- has also been gifted to an autorickshaw driver's teenage son who is an avid fan of Bieber.



Bieber has helped patients suffering from Leukemia, Meningitis and Down Syndrome apart from building schools.