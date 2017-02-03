Denis Villeneuve set to helm 'Dune' remake

Arrival director Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed to helm Dune remake.

Legendary Pictures has lined up Villeneuve to tackle a new version of the Frank Herbert novel of the same name following the critically-mauled David Lynch version released in 1984, reported The Independent.

Herbert's son as well as executive producer for the movie, Brian, also took to social media to confirm the news.

"It's official-- Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new 'DUNE' series film project," Brian wrote.

Other filmmakers who were in line to direct the remake include Ridley Scott and Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg.