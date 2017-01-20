The Supreme Court on Thursday said real estate baron Gopal Ansal will undergo one year in jail in connection with the Uphaar fire tragedy which killed 59 people.



Co-accused Sushil Ansal was let off with the sentence he has already undergone citing his old age and ailments. The Ansals co-owned the Uphaar cinema in south Delhi.



Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Kurian Joseph partially modified an earlier verdict that said the Ansal brothers would be let off by paying Rs.30 crore each, with the jail sentence already served.



The fire tragedy occurred on June 13, 1997 at Uphaar cinema during the screening of the movie "Border".