Sale of petrol, diesel increased in Delhi

The sale of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to 902,000 tonne during 2015-16 compared to 831,000 tonne in 2014-15 fiscal.



As per latest data released by the city government on Thursday, the sale of CNG also went up from 717,000 tonne in 2014-15 to 738,000 tonne in 2015-16.



For LPG, the figures stood at 732,000 tonne and 777,000 tonne for 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively.



According to the city government's Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, number of consumers of domestic light and fans in 2015-16 stood at 40,94,647 while the figure was 42,89,124 in 2014-15.



The number of commercial light, fans stood at 8,51,410 and 8,71,330 in the year 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively.