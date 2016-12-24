Manoj Sinha being shifted to AIIMS for surgery

Minister of State for Railways and Communications Manoj Sinha, who was injured in a road accident, is being shifted to AIIMS later on Saturday for surgery, officials said.



Sinha was injured while he was on his way from Barabanki to Gorakhpur on Friday evening.



"He (Sinha) has a fracture between his left shoulder and elbow. He will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for surgery," North-Eastern Railways (NER) spokesperson Sanjay Yadav told IANS.



He is on a flight from Gorakhpur to New Delhi, the official added.



Late Friday, the BJP MP from Ghazipur was first rushed to Apollo hospital in Gorakhpur. He was later admitted to the Lalit Narayan Mishra railway hospital after receiving first aid.



Sinha met with the accident when he was headed for an event in Kushinagar and was slated for a night halt at the Gorakhpur Railway VVIP guest house.



But on the way, reportedly in an attempt to save a biker, the escort car in his cavalcade pressed emergency brakes and the minister's car hit it from behind.