Israeli firm to contribute in clean Yamuna

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to employ Israeli technology to clean the Yamuna river for a cleaner environment and water, the Israeli Embassy here said.



Ayala Water and Ecology Ltd. will focus on a stretch of eight km of sewage which drains into Yamuna River as an initial step towards cleaner water and environment.



On the joint partnership in Delhi, Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel in India, said: "I commend the Israeli company Ayala Water & Ecology on their work in India, and is now reaching New Delhi. Addressing the challenges of water and environment is a challenge both India and Israel share. I am proud to see this partnership in action."



"As we celebrate 25 years of growing partnership, we are glad that Israeli technology is integrated in government initiatives for the benefit of the Indian citizen. This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between India and Israel," he added.



Ayala is also partnering with other Indian cities, including Hyderabad and Chennai, offering Israeli technology to help address water and ecological challenges.



Israel, in addition to being one of the major exporter of weapons to India, is also contributing in the areas of agriculture and horticulture, among others. Israeli drip irrigation technologies are now widely used in India.



The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Water Resources Management, as well as a Declaration of Intent to further cooperation in agriculture during the visit of Israel President Reuven Rivlin to India in November 2016.