The BJP on Thursday termed Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung's resignation as his "personal decision", and said people of the capital will always remember him for his "firm commitment towards constitutional propriety".



"Delhi will always remember him (Jung) for his firm commitment towards constitutional propriety as a constitutional head and as a remarkable poet in his individual capacity," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters.



Jung, who was locked in a running battle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a long time, on Thursday resigned. He became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most Governors in the states.



"The decision of Jung to submit resignation appears to be his personal decision," said Tiwari, who also is an MP from Northeast Delhid.



Hailing his stint, the BJP leader said: "As a Lt. Governor he served Delhi quite well for almost three years and citizens of Delhi wish him well for the future."



Earlier, BJP national secretary Sardar R.P. Singh also wished him all the best for his future endeavour.



"We want to wish him all the best for his future endeavours," Singh told IANS.



Hailing his work as the Lt. Governor, the BJP leader said: "He has done a lot of work for Delhi. We thank him for all the pain he took for people of the city."



Singh also termed Jung's resignation as his personal decision, saying: "In his resignation letter, he has said that he want to pursue academics again, it is his personal decision. And we respect that decision."



"He has said in his letter that he wants return to academics, his 'first love'," Singh added.



A former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and a former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jung gave no other reason for his sudden decision to step down.