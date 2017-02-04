Delhi cabinet approves proposal to revise minimum wages

The Delhi cabinet on Saturday approved the recommendation of a committee to revise minimum wages in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

A special committee constituted by the Delhi labour department, with approval from the Lt. Governor, submitted its report to the department, Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The minimum wages for unskilled labour in Delhi currently stands at Rs.9,724 per month, which has been increased to Rs.13,350, he said.

For semi-skilled and skilled persons, the minimum wage would be increased from Rs.10,764 to Rs.14,698 and from Rs.11,830 to 16,182 respectively.

It works out to roughly 36-37 per cent increase in minimum wages, Kejriwal said, adding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made a historic decision to raise minimum wages for labourers.

Kejriwal said this is the second attempt by the AAP government within months to revise minimum wages after former Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung turned down the previous decision to revises wages on procedural grounds.

Kejriwal said the cabinet decision would be put before Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday for clearance.

Delhi Assembly's budget session would be from March 6-10, Kejriwal added.