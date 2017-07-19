In a significant development to the political crisis in Nagaland, Governor PB Acharya on Wednesday appointed TR Zeliang as the chief minister of the state and asked him to take oath at 3pm.

The Governor has asked him to prove majority on the floor of the Nagaland legislative Assembly on 22 July.

The development from the Raj Bhavan comes hours after embattled Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu failed to turn up for the floor test in the special session of the state Assembly.

Liezietsu was supposed to prove majority in the Assembly after the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday dismissed his plea to stay Governor PB Acharya's directive for a floor test. Governor Acharya had directed the legislative Assembly Speaker to summon an emergency special session for the floor test.

Liezietsu faced rebellion by 43 Naga Peoples Front MLAs led by TR Zeliang, demanding a change of leadership in the present house of 59. He had filed the petition on 14 July, seeking a stay on the Governor's directive.

Liezietsu was sworn in as Chief Minister on 22 February after Zeliang resigned following violent protests by tribal groups, opposing his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

(With inputs from agencies)