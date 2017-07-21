Youth killed in firing by security forces 

A 24 year youth identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani was killed on Friday as the security forces opened fire to disperse a mob that was indulging in heavy stone pelting in the Beerwah town of the Budgam district.

The mob was reportedly pelting stones at an army patrol and someone among the crowd threw a cracker at the troops as a result of which the troops opened fire. Security forces were deployed in strength as the separatists had earlier given call for sit-in outside the UN office to protest against “killing” of Kashmiri youth in the valley.

Tanveer, who was a tailor by profession, was critically wounded when he received the bullet on his head and was declared dead when brought to the hospital in the town.

The town was observing shutdown when the army patrol came under heavy stone pelting resulting in opening of fire.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have expressed grief on the loss of the young life.

Meanwhile, the security forces did not allow the separatist leaders Syed Alishah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar farooq and Yasin Malik to march to the UN office in Srinagar as all roads leading there were sealed with concertina wires and curfew-like restrictions were imposed in the city.

Normal life remained paralysed in the valley because of the shutdown call of separatists.