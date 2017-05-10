Young talents celebrate Festival of Music and Dance in Delhi

Celebrating the festival of music and dance, young artistes are set to light up the capital with finer vision of life in the form of varied colourful performances in the capital.

The festival to be held on 11 May at India Habitat Centre will showcase Kathak performances by Urmila Nagar, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, and Shailja Nalwade, disciple of Guru Urmila Nagar and Hindustani classical vocal by Ujwal Nagar, lead Hindustani vocalist of the band Advaita.

Organised by Sangeet Ganga, the entry to the programme is free. It will begin at 7 pm, Stein Auditorium, IHC.

In an effort to reach out to music lovers of the country, Sangeet Ganga, set up in 1975, provides a platform to budding artistes. It was formed by renowned artistes Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Urmila Nagar and Sulochana Brahaspati to popularise and propagate classical music among the youth.