Yogi orders better utilities at religious places in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for better public facilities including approach roads, toilets, rest houses, places to sit and drinking water, an official said on Thursday.

Adityanath stressed on restarting the traditional and world famous Ram Leela that was enacted in Ayodhya for several decades but was abruptly ended some years back.

Similarly, Bhajan Sandhya program at Chitrakoot and Raas Leela at Mathura should also be run in the best possible manner, the Chief Minister said at a meeting late on Wednesday evening.

He has also asked officials of the Religious Affairs Department to ensure that approach roads to all Hindu religious places be constructed along with boundary walls to ensure their safety.

Setting a deadline of June 2018 for completion of the Rs 14.77 crore Bhajan Sandhya venue in Ayodhya, Yogi said it should be ensured that such places were well maintained and construction was done according to the best quality standards.

He also asked the time line of June 2018 to be met for the Rs 13.75 crore Bhajan Sandhya and Parikrama venue at Chitrakoot.

The monk-turned-politician, aside from showing interest in the above mentioned projects, has also called for construction of four-lane roads, public utility facilities like toilets, rest houses, places to sit and drinking water at major religious tourist spots in the state.

Adityanath also called for restoration and beautification of ponds at these religious sites and immediate development of public facilities at the Brij Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama route.

Instructions have also been issued, an official told IANS, to start e-pooja and e-donation facilities at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Orders have also been issued for launching of a portal for online applications for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the Sindhu pilgrimage undertaken by the Sindhi community.

