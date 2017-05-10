Yogi, NITI Aayog discuss strategy to transform UP

Government think-tank NITI Aayog on Wednesday shared some key development strategies to transform Uttar Pradesh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya and CEO Amitabh Kant met the Chief Minister and other top government officials with specific strategies across sectors.



The think-tank said that the way forward to transform Uttar Pradesh was through transforming key sectors, including industry, agriculture, infrastructure, health and education.



During the meeting, Amitabh Kant made a presentation on where Uttar Pradesh stands today and what steps are needed to transform it.



"Pleasure making a presentation to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his team... Cooperative federalism at its best!" Kant tweeted.



"Earlier, chief ministers used to come to the Planning Commission seeking funds and approvals. Now NITI Aayog goes to states to support and facilitate their growth," he said in the next tweet.



During the meeting, NITI Aayog Adviser Alok Kumar shared his views on maternal and child health and emphasised that "for India to move forward, Uttar Pradesh must improve".



Rural Development Secretary Amarjeet Sinha made a presentation on how to ensure poverty alleviation and rural housing in the state.



NITI Adviser Maninder Dwivedi talked about improving learning outcomes by enrolling and retaining children in schools.