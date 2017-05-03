Yogi Adityanath's kitchens for the poor to offer food at Rs.5

In an effort to reach out to the poor and hungry in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath's government on Thursday said it will soon open a programme - Annapurna Bhojanalayas - across the state to provide full meals at Rs.5 for the poor.

The scheme was announced on Twitter by the chief minister's office, saying it has come up with the decision for ensuring that no one suffers from hunger in the state.

The government plans to set up 200 of such subsidised kitchens across the state and urban and semi-urban areas are being identified to ensure that the poor gets the benefit.

Breakfast, which could include porridge, tea and pakoras and poha (beaten rice), will cost Rs. 3 and lunch and dinner with rice, rotis, dal and seasonal vegetables will cost Rs. 5 each.

As per reports, the Adityanath government had started the work on the scheme days after it took charge in March, but the formal launch will take a few more weeks.

Much before Adityanath's plan to set up subsidised kitchens, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa had launched the first such mass subsidised canteens in the state.

The BJP government in Rajasthan also runs subsidised Annapurna Rasoi or kitchens for the poor.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on 1 April 2015 launched a scheme in the state to provide subsidised food to the urban poor in five cities.