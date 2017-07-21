Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

Muhammad Yasin Malik, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was arrested here on Friday when he tried to lead a protest march.



Police arrested Malik in Druggen area after the Friday prayers when Malik came out of a mosque to lead the march towards the headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonawar area.



Malik was whisked away by police along with some supporters.



Separatists had called for a protest sit-in outside the UNMOGIP in Srinagar on Friday to highlight the "repression and innocent killings in Kashmir".



Authorities had blocked all roads leading to the UNMOGIP Headquarters, preventing both pedestrian and vehicular movement in the area.