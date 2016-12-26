Would Sheila Dikshit continue being Congress' CM face in UP?

With Sheila Dikshit's name figuring in the "Sahara diaries" bribery case, stoking a controversy, there could be uncertainty over her continuation as party's chief ministerial face in Uttar Pradesh, party insiders feel.

Sources say that Congress may even "drop" her after the party has decided to make the "personal corruption" of the Prime Minister a big issue and has decided to go public on it.

Sources close to Dikhit, however, said she has no such plans to quit and she will be launching her poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday.

Congress is demanding an independent and thorough probe into the "Sahara diaries" corruption issue, with Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh saying at the AICC briefing that whosoever's name is there, an independent and impartial probe should be held.

The former Delhi chief minister has already junked the documents and the allegations against her, thus blunting Gandhi's attack.

A controversy had erupted after Congress put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to its leader Sheila Dikshit also allegedly figured.

"There is no iota of truth in the allegations. I totally reject these allegations," she said. Asked about Congress putting out the "list" publicly on its twitter handle, she told PTI, "It surprised me".