Worried Punjab Congress top brass to control rebellion

The worried Congress after denying tickets to many aspirants has put its ‘top brass’ on the job to convince ‘rebels’ to control the damage. The party has announced two lists of candidates so far and there has been heartburn over the choice of candidates at certain places in the state. Day by day the anti-party sentiments have been coming to fore after being denied tickets on ‘winnability’ or ‘one-family-one-ticket’ norms.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders including its president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi have asked Punjab Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary-cum-Punjab election-in charge Asha Kumari and AICC’s national secretary Harish Chaudhary to keep a vigil on the rebel activities and concise a solution, sources said.

On Wednesday, exploding his anti-party sentiments after being denied ticket, Tarlochan Singh Soondh, a Congress sitting legislator from the Banga constituently in Nawanshahar district has announced to contest the February 4 assembly elections as an Independent. Targeting the Congress high command, Soondh said, “The party has ignored the sacrifices made by my family. When most of sitting Congress MLAs are being given tickets, why has the party ignored me?”

Similarly, in yet another setback to Punjab Congress, a permanent invitee to the PPCC Inderjit Singh Randhawa, who is the brother of sitting Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, has resigned from the party over non-allotment of ticket to his son Deepinder Singh Randhawa. Deepinder, who is secretary of Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) too has quit along with 294 other office bearers of different ranks.

The Dera Baba Nanak Youth Congress chief too has resigned in Randhawa’s support. Also, the case of former Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala’s family is no different, which is eyeing the Congress ticket from Dhuri constituency. Gaganjeet Singh Barnala, son of Surjit Singh Barnala and a former legislator is eyeing on a ticket for his son Simarjit Singh Barnala. “Despite missing two lists we are waiting for the final announcement. We were promised a ticket by party high command so are still hopeful,” Gaganjeet Singh Barnala said.

When contacted, AICC national secretary Harish Chaudhary, who has been given a task to control rebellion by high command, said. “We all are trying to convince those who are not given tickets. Everyone cannot be given tickets and this needs to be understand. We are in talks and hopeful to get a solution,” he said.