Woman jumps before metro train at Gurugram, injured

A woman on Monday attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train at the Guru Dronacharya station in Gurugram, the capital's suburb in Haryana.

"A 28-year-old woman jumped in front of the train which was going towards Jahangirpuri at 7.45 am. She was taken to a nearby hospital in an injured state. The Metro services were not impacted by the incident," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Five days ago, on February 16, two other persons similarly jumped before the oncoming Metro trains. One person died, while the other was injured.

These incidents occurred at Shahadra and Saket Metro stations.