Woman framed gang rape charge for compensation

In a lurch to get compensation from the state government a middle-age woman framed baseless charges of gang rape on advise of her husband.

The matter, however, was exposed by the police which came to a conclusion in the course of its investigation.

The truth behind the fabricated story of the woman was reached by the police while going through her call details. According to her call details her location was not found anywhere around Begumpul area and she also spoke to her husband twice in the night.

This woman of Palehera locality of Pallavpuram area was found unconscious near Meerut-Delhi bypass on Thursday morning.

In her statement to the police she said she was abducted by some car borne criminals from Begumpul area on Wednesday night when she was begging. She was than dumped nearby pass after committing rape in a house of village Puttha.

The woman is a mother of six children and lives with her husband in Palhera locality.

The news of the gangrape had created sensation in the area and a local NGO also came in her support.

In fact, the police is also planning to take action against this NGO, which allegedly had forced the woman to stick to the gangrape story.

On cross-examination, she broke down and admitted that the entire story was concocted for government help and this was masterminded by her husband.

Police sent her for treatment in district hospital and later presented her to the court of upper civil judge Jyoti Singh to record her statement on Saturday evening in which she admitted her crime.

Alok Priyadarshi, SP ( city) also confirmed that the gangrape story was concocted by the woman and said the case of gangrape registered against unidentified persons has now been expunged and now action would be initiated against the woman, her husband and the NGO.