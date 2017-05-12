Woman accuses husband of giving 'triple talaq' on phone

A man divorced his wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice on the phone in Jaisalmer following which she approached the Rajasthan Women Commission.

The woman was married to Sabir Mohammad three years ago in Jodhpur, but had returned to her parents' home after two years alleging that she was harassed by her in-laws, Sudha Purohit, a member of Rajasthan Women Commission, said.

The couple has a one-year-old daughter.

The woman approached the panel yesterday claiming that her husband had divorced her over the phone, Purohit said.

She said the woman had earlier lodged a complaint about the harassment with Pratap Nagar police station in Jodhpur but later reached a compromise with her in-laws.

Since the harassment continued, she moved to Jaisalmer to be with her parents. She also lodged a complaint with the Mahila Thana of Jaisalmer police.

“Investigations into the alleged triple talaq matter are almost complete. We will present the case before the court for its decision in the matter,” SP Jaisalmer Gaurav Yadav said.