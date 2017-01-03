With party symbol in danger, Akhilesh and Mulayam meet

Amid a battle over the party symbol 'cycle', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav went into a huddle here on Tuesday afternoon.



The development surprised many as the two factions of the Samajwadi Party appeared headed for a split after the dramatic happenings of the past few days.



Mulayam Singh flew into the state capital and within an hour Akhilesh Yadav drove to his bungalow. They were closeted for more than three hours, said an informed source.



Midway, Mulayam confidant Shivpal Yadav, who the Akhilesh camp dethroned as the state unit chief on Sunday, was also told to attend the meeting.



No further details were immediately available but the source said a "formula acceptable to all" was being worked out.



The source said the prospect of the party symbol being frozen by the Election Commission had brought the two warring factions to the drawing board again.



With assembly elections imminent, a division in the party and a freeze on the party symbol could render a body blow to the Samajwadi Party.



Earlier, a delegation of the Akhilesh camp - Ram Gopal Yadav, Kironmoy Nanda, Naresh Agarwal and state minister Abhishek Misra - met Election Commission officials in Delhi and staked claim over the 'cycle' symbol.