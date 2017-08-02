Ahead of the Gurdaspur parliamentary by-poll, the Congress government in Punjab is giving special treatment to the Lok Sabha constituency which fell vacant after the death of its sitting Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) and veteran film actor Vinod Khanna.

A day after the Captain Amarinder Singh government released Rs.21.5 Crore to two cooperative sugar mills in Gurdaspur district to clear outstanding payments to farmers, the state government on Wednesday decided to hold the 71st state level Independence Day function at

Gurdaspur.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will unfurl the national tricolor at Gurdaspur even as he has deputed his Cabinet colleagues to preside over the Independence Day celebrations at other district headquarters.

In a relief to nearly eight thousand sugar farmers in Gurdaspur, on Tuesday the state government released Rs 21.5 Crore to two cooperative sugar mills in Gurdaspur district even as sugar farmers in other districts of the state are still to be paid their dues pending for

four months.

Earlier on 28 July, the state government had released the balance amount of Rs.13,55,40,000 to the 1484 farmers of Paniar sugar mill in

Gurdaspur.

Gurdaspur by-election will be conducted by October, within six months of its falling vacant following the death of sitting BJP member Khanna on April 27.