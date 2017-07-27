With a couplet and a song, Akhilesh, Digvijay lampoon Nitish! 

A popular Bollywood song of yesteryears and a couplet by a famous Urdu poet were the innovative ways by which Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav derided Nitish Kumar for dumping the ‘Mahagatbandhan’ and joining forces with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the hit song “Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe…” which literally translates to the protagonists expressing their assertion of not falling for each other and yet at the end they end up being together.

“ना ना करते, प्यार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे करना था इंकार मगर इक़रार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे Bihar Today,” tweeted Akhilesh in Hindi as he mocked Nitish’s decision to go with the NDA.

The tweet was an instant hit and was retweeted over 2,000 times and ‘liked’ by over 6,000 people within a few hours.

On similar lines, Digvijay Singh too shared a popular couplet by poet Bashir Badr wherein the poet sticks a knife into the hypocrisy of two-faced people.

“किसी ने बशीर बद्र का शेर मौक़े पर याद दिलाया है - "उसी को हक़ है जीने का इस ज़माने में, जो इधर का दिखता रहे और उधर का हो जाए!" -

Om Thanvi (Someone reminded me of a couplet by Bashir Badr – Only he has the right to live in the world, who pretends to owe allegianceto one side but joins the other side,” tweeted Digvijay Singh.

In dramatic developments in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as Chief Minister dumping the RJD and Congress to stitch a new alliance with BJP, which quickly announced support to a new government under him and said it will join it too.