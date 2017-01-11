  1. Home
  2. Cities

Winter vacation extended in Lucknow schools

  • IANS

    IANS | Lucknow

    January 11, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Cold wave, Lucknow

Representational leave (Photo: Getty Images)

In view of the intense cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, all schools in the state capital have been asked to remain close till January 15, an official said on Wednesday.

The extension of the winter vacation has been necessitated owing to the drop in temperature and concern for school-going children, the official further added.

The order would be enforced on all schools, government, semi-government and private for classes upto 8th standard.

Students of standard 10th and 12th would, however, be rejoining as per schedule.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Should Prime Minister Narendra Modi be blamed for note ban deaths?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.