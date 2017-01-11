Winter vacation extended in Lucknow schools

In view of the intense cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, all schools in the state capital have been asked to remain close till January 15, an official said on Wednesday.

The extension of the winter vacation has been necessitated owing to the drop in temperature and concern for school-going children, the official further added.

The order would be enforced on all schools, government, semi-government and private for classes upto 8th standard.

Students of standard 10th and 12th would, however, be rejoining as per schedule.