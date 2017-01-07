Winter chill intensifies in UP, thunder showers expected

The winter chill in Uttar Pradesh aggravated on Saturday due to rainfall at some places, the meteorological department said. More thunder showers along with dense fog is expected to follow.



According to the Met office, the visibility dropped to below 10 metres at some places, and snowfall in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Uttarakhand have intensified the cold wave in the state.



It has forecast the weather will remain the same for the next few days.



The wind speed has also increased over the past 24-hours, from five kmph to 15 kmph, adding to the winter chill.



The maximum temperatures over the past few days hovered around 20-22 degree Celsius, but in the past 24-hours the temperatures dropped to 17-18 degree Celsius, signifying a significant drop.



The minimum temperature here was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius, a degree above the season's average.