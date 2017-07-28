Winds of change blowing in HP: BJP

Himachal Pradesh, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday told its rank and file to rough it out in the field among people in the run up to assembly polls later in 2017, claiming that ‘winds of change’ are blowing in the hill state.

“The BJP’s victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls has created a history. Being semi-final to the state, it shows that there is a clear wave for change of power in HP. For this, however, the BJP men need to work very hard and be amongst people,” said the state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti.

In his address at the opening of three-day meeting of the state BJP here, which was attended by state office bearers and the presidents of party fronts here in the first session, Satti said the BJP’s Parivartan Rath Yatra had got huge response from the people of the state and it was almost clear that the people have made up their mind to elect BJP to power in the assembly polls. He said the party’s ‘dalit sammelans’ were also a hit. He said the pro-people policies of the Modi government have convinced people of HP also and they are increasingly reposing faith in the BJP.

The state BJP chief said increasingly, the Congress government in HP had been sheltering the criminal elements and the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated. He said the incidents like Gudia gangrape and murder case, the Hoshiar Singh (forest guard) suicide were painful. “Mafias in different fields are ruling the state in Congress regime. For people of the state, BJP is the only hope in such a critical situation,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and leader of opposition, Prem Kumar Dhumal was also present in the meeting. Next two days, the BJP’s state executive will chalk out the strategy for polls, while reviewing various programmes of BJP.