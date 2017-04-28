Winds of change blowing in Himachal Pradesh: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the winds of change were blowing towards the hills of Himachal Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Whenever, it rained or snowed in HP, we used to feel cold in Gujarat. But the times have changed. The winds are now blowing in Himachal from other states. Even Delhi’s fresh air is coming here,” Modi said, seeking support for the ‘honest effort’ that his government is making in the country.

Addressing the ‘Parivartan’ rally of BJP on the historic Ridge after the launch of Udan at Jubbarhatti airport, the Prime Minister blew the poll bugle in HP with elections due by the year end. He indirectly hit out at chief minister, Virbhadra Singh and said, “Perhaps, there is one chief minister who has to spend more time with the lawyers. People here should resolve to bring the era of honesty in Himachal.”

Party men turned out for PM’s rally in large numbers from the state despite rain. Their enthusiasm was such that they kept sitting with umbrellas open on the wet chairs in the midst of intermittent rain.

The weather cleared as Modi arrived on the Ridge. Elated over the response, Modi was quick to give personal touch by going down the memory lane. “I used to sit in the Indian coffee house on the Mall in the evening when I was the party incharge for Himachal… I remember, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed a rally here being PM then, I had spoken as a worker. I am speaking to you again from the same stage after so many years.”

“Mainey aapka namak khaya hai…(I am indebted to you) I am ready for any help and am committed to take HP to the mainstream. It’s up to you, how you take advantage of me,” he said.

In his 40 minute speech, Modi did not make any specific announcement for Himachal Pradesh, but said his government was always with the state.

He advocated promotion of tourism in HP, which he said, involved more avenues for employment. He said the centre had focused on road networking and air connectivity in state for tourism promotion. “We are talking with companies making aerated drinks that they should at least put five per cent fresh fruit juice in them. The apple growers of Himachal can find a market for their produce this way also,” he said.

Eying HP as a constituency with large number of ex-servicemen, he claimed his government had implemented One Rank and One Pension. “The issue was being handled lightly all these years. The previous government kept Rs 500 crores for it. The amount actually came out to be Rs 15,000 crore and we have met the commitment,” he said.

Earlier, Union health minister, JP Nadda, leader of opposition, PK Dhumal and state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti talked about central projects for HP in Modi government.