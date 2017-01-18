Will wipe out Badals from Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday filed his nomination from Lambi - the traditional seat of state Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and vowed to teach him a lesson for life.

Launching what he has described as the “grandfather of all battles”, Amarinder Singh went to the Badal stronghold in a massive procession after filing his nomination at Malout. He had vowed to wipe out the Badal family from Punjab’s political scene.

Accompanied by cheering crowds and amidst the boisterous cacophony of drums, Amarinder Singh said he would teach Badal a lesson for all the atrocities unleashed on the people of the state during the last 10 years, and set an example for all future chief ministers to ensure that they do not abuse their power to victimise the people the way Badal had done.