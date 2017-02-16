Will prove majority in assembly, says new TN CM Palaniswami

Shortly after becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that he will prove majority in the Assembly and promised that the "government of Amma (former state CM J Jayalalithaa) will continue."

"I wish to say that Amma's (Jayalalithaa) government will continue by me proving majority in the Assembly," Palaniswami told reporters in his first media interaction after taking oath as the CM.

Loyalist of jailed AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, Palaniswami’s appointment as the CM brought an end to weeks of political turmoil in Tamil Nadu.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao has asked Palaniswami to seek the vote of confidence in the Assembly within 15 days.

Rao had invited Palaniswami, 64, to form a ministry "at the earliest", a day after he met the Governor and submitted a list of legislators backing him.

The Governor's invitation set off celebrations in the Sasikala camp even as outgoing acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam pledged to continue his fight against "one family" taking over the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam said people were angry that a new government was being formed with the support of legislators who, he said, were held for days in captivity at a resort near here.