Will protect dera land at all costs: Captain Amarinder

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder has assured the leaseholders of the PEPSU dera properties that they would not be uprooted from their land, and full protection would be provided to them by the next Congress government in the state, by bringing in a legislation if needed.

Describing it as a matter of genuine concern, Captain Amarinder said an amicable and permanent solution would be worked out to the problem arising out of the high court ruling on such leased properties.

Promising to find a solution with the dera mahants taken into confidence, the Punjab Congress president said he would make sure that the leaseholders are not deprived of their homes and houses for no fault of theirs.

He assured them that they would have no cause for worry once the Congress government takes over in the state.