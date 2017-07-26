Will keep working for development of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Unraveled by allegations of betrayal by his former allies, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he will keep working for the betterment and development of the state with his new partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“My decision is in Bihar's interest and for its development. I will keep working for the betterment of the state. Development will be a priority, will take Bihar to greater heights,” Nitish Kumar told reporters after being sworn in as the CM.

Barely hours after snapping ties with partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as Bihar CM yet again as he stitched a new alliance with BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “betrayal” and said that he had joined hands with communal forces.