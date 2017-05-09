Will go to ACB over water tanker scam, says Kapil Mishra

Ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra who is on hunger strike for second day on Thursday said he will go to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and divulge more details in the water tanker scam.

“I will go to ACB at 12 noon on Thursday and divulge more details in the water tanker scam,” Mishra said.

Mishra, however, vowed to continue with hunger strike.

“I will continue to sit on hunger strike till details of international travel expenses of five AAP leaders are shared,” Mishra said.

Mishra on Wednesday began his indefinite hunger strike, demanding details of foreign tours undertaken by five AAP leaders.

Mishra, who was suspended from the party, wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking how the leaders had made these trips despite the party’s fund crisis.

Mishra on Sunday stirred a storm when he alleged that he had witnessed Kejriwal taking Rs.2 crore bribe from another AAP leader Satyendar Jain, in what he implied was a questionable transaction.

(With inputs from agencies)