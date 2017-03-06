A day after Kashmir’s separatist leaders received death threats from terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said her government will consider providing security to the leaders, if requested.

"When somebody will seek security from us we will think over it," Mufti said.

Terrorist Zakir Musa, a local commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, in a video message had threatened to “chop off” the heads of separatist leadership for terming Kashmir a political issue instead of Islamic struggle.

Musa was miffed with the joint statement by Hurriyat leaders such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik in which they declared that the struggle in Kashmir did not have anything to do with ISIS, Al-Qaida and other such organisation.

According to some estimates, since 2010, the total expenditure on protecting the separatist leaders is over Rs.560 crore.

Furthermore, the total strength of the J-K police is just over 73,000, around 18,000 of them are deployed as guards at homes and properties of politicians and pro-separatist activists.

(With inputs from agencies)