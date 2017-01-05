  1. Home
  2. Cities

Why are you so scared, Kejriwal asks Modi

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 5, 2017 | 01:52 PM
Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former aide Rajendra Kumar, seeking retirement from government service, alleged that the CBI was pressurising him to implicate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

"CBI raids my office, pressurises officer to implicate me. CBI raids Satinder Jain's office. Why are you so so scared of us Modiji? Chill!" Kejriwal tweeted, referring to CBI's December raid on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's OSD Nikunj Aggarwal's office and Kumar's allegations.

IAS officer Rajendra Kumar, Kejriwal's former Principal Secretary, earlier said he has tendered voluntary retirement request claiming officials at the Central Bureau of Investigation were pressurising him to name the "chief minister".

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Opposition says Budget before polls is unfair. Do you agree?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.