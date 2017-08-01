Even as there is no clue of the culprits, three cases have been registered in connection with as many women losing their hair in a mysterious manner in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

Three cases have been registered for poisoning, outraging the modesty of a woman, theft and under the Arms Act at Chhawla police station.

Footage of some CCTV camera installed in the area show three men roaming in the area and efforts were on to identify them. Police have developed sketches of the suspects, it is learnt.

However, police initially seemed not convinced with the allegations, but they were forced to believe and start investigations after three such incidents were.

In the three incidents reported over a period of about 12 hours on Sunday, each of the women said the chopping of their braids happened soon after they experienced excruciating headache before losing conscious. The braids were left behind at the spot in the three incidents, it is learnt.

According to media reports, more than 10 similar incidents had been reported at places such as Gurgaon, Palwal and Mewat in Haryana. The incidents were reported for the first time in Delhi on Sunday.

Among the three victims targeted in Delhi’s Chhawla area was a 55-year-old woman of Kanganheri village. As per reports, she was returning home from her farm around 10.30 am when she suddenly experienced a severe headache. She entered her house and took to the bed. By the time her family members turned up, she was lying unconscious on the floor beside her chopped-off braid.

The woman told the police nobody approached her on the way.

As the police were struggling to solve the mystery, a similar incident happened in another house in the village. This time, the 45-year-old woman reported headache soon after she was dropped by her son outside her house on a bike. Her son took her inside the house to and left. When she woke up, she found her reddish braid chopped off.

About three hours later, another woman’s silver braid was cut off. The woman had to be taken to a hospital before she regained consciousness.