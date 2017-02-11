Western UP records impressive 63 % voting in first phase

The first phase of election in western Uttar Pradesh saw an overwhelming response from voters as about 63 per cent polling was reported on Saturday. The polling was conducted peacefully with the exception of stray incidents of clashes amongst the supporters of rival political parties.



On an average, 65 per cent voting was reported on the 73 constituencies of the 15 districts of western UP. Barring a few places the polling percentage is greater than the election of 2012, showing a bigger response from the voters in the first phase of polling. The fate of 839 candidates, including 77 women, have now been locked in the EVMs from these assembly seats.



Polling started at 7 a.m. on all the 26,823 polling stations at 14514 locations across the 15 districts on which 26,01,081 people were expected to cast their votes. Polling began at a slow start barring a few places like Muzaffarnagar where the enthusiasm of voters appeared on a peak. However, it gradually picked up and by evening it was much more than what was recorded in the last election.



Meerut registered an approximate 65 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 65 per cent, Shamli 62 per cent, Baghpat 67 per cent, Hapur 69.8 per cent, Bulandshahar 64 per cent, Ghaziabad 57 per cent, Noida 59.80 per cent, Aligarh 65 per cent, Mathura 68.3 per cent, Agra 63.94 per cent, Ferozabad 65 per cent, Kasgunj 64 per cent, Hathras 62 per cent and Etah 68 per cent at 5 pm. The exact percentage would come later as polling was still ongoing at some polling stations even after the 5 pm deadline.



Polling was by and large peaceful with the exception of a few incidents of the minor clash. One such incident was reported in Lion Malakpur village of Baraut constituency of Baghpat where Dalits were allegedly prevented from casting their votes by a dominating caste for almost an hour. “ Polling was resumed only after the intervention of security forces,” told Jaikumar Jatav, district president of BSP. On Booth no.183 of the same constituency Supporters of SP candidate Shokendra Tomar and rival RLD also had an altercation which could be prevented on police intervention.



A minor clash was also reported in Kithore constituency of Meerut, where Minister of state government Shahid Manzoor was contesting for the seat. The angry crowd, supporting BSP pelted stones on minister`s vehicle when he was inside a polling booth in Rardhana village of the constituency.



Earlier in the morning, BJP`s controversial MLA Sangeet Som`s brother Ganga Som was arrested from village Fardipur on charges of entering the booth with his licensed revolver. Incidents of the clash were also reported at the booths of BAV college and Shyam Nagar locality.