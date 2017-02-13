West Bengal to get 3 more districts, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that three new districts would be created in the state - Kalimpong, Asansol and Jhargram.

Besides, the state government has plans to create another district for Sundarbans, the famous mangrove forest area where Royal Bengal Tiger and other wildlife varieties can be found, she said.

Banerjee was talking to reporters at at the city airport while leaving for north Bengal to inaugurate Kalimpong district on Tuesday.

Kalimpong has been carved out of Darjeeling district while Asansol and Jhargram would be created from existing Burdwan and West Midnapore districts respectively.

Asansol and Jhargram would be inaugurated in April, the chief minister said.

When reporters sought her reaction on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's remarks questioning economist Amartya Sen's contribution to the nation, Banerjee did not reply.