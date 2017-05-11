West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee inducts two new ministers

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday inducted, two new ministers, in what is being seen as a minor reshuffle, officials said.

Ujjwal Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor KN Tripathi at a function in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Biswas will be handling the Correctional Administration, Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation while Bhattacharya has been made Minister of State (independent charge) for Health and E-governance.

Bhattacharya, who was the MoS (Health and Law) in the first TMC government which came to power in 2011, had lost the Assembly poll last year but won from Kanthi Dakshin constituency in a by-poll in April 2017.

Similarly, Biswas too was a minister in the previous government and despite winning from Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency, he was not inducted into the state cabinet last year.

The Chief Minister was present at the swearing-in ceremony and said that she would carry out another minor reshuffle of her ministry soon.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had 42 ministers and with the induction of the two new ministers, it has now gone up to the maximum limit of 44.

(With inputs from agencies)

